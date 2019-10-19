× Racine County deputies arrest 4 impaired drivers in less than 3 hours

RACINE COUNTY — Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office arrested four drivers who were allegedly impaired Saturday, Oct. 19, with the arrests taking place within less than three hours — between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A 58-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested for felony OWI, fifth offense, and felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic after sheriff’s officials said he caused a crash on I-94 southbound near 7 Mile Road. Investigators found 80 morphine pills in the vehicle. There were no injuries in the crash.

A 21-year-old Lake Geneva man was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance, first offense, following a traffic stop in the Town of Burlington. Sheriff’s officials said he had an active warrant for his arrest for marijuana possession at the time.

A 32-year-old Franklin man was arrested for misdemeanor OWI, second offense following a traffic stop in the Town of Norway. Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .151. The man was also cited for speeding after sheriff’s officials said he was traveling at 71 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone.

A 50-year-old Illinois man was arrested for OWI, first offense, following a traffic stop in the Village of Rochester after a concerned citizen reported he was driving recklessly. Sheriff’s officials said he admitted to deputies on scene that he had consumed tequila.