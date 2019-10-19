FARMVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence listens during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VP Pence trip to Wisconsin rescheduled with 2 stops
MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence will make two stops in Wisconsin during his rescheduled trip to the state.
Pence will speak at shipbuilder Fincantieri Marine Group in Marinette on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Later that day, the vice president will visit shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.
Pence is seeking to rally support for passing President Donald Trump’s trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Pence originally was scheduled to visit Wisconsin this past week. But that visit was rescheduled after Pence was sent to Turkey to broker a cease-fire in the Turks’ deadly attacks on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.