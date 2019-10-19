Wisconsin Badgers take on Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign; Badgers lead 13-7

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday morning, Oct. 19. During the second quarter of the game, the Badgers were leading 13-7.
Illinois has the home-field advantage — but the Badgers are first in the Big Ten West conference.
In the first quarter, the Badgers scored the first touchdown of the game. The second point was good, bringing the score to 7-0.
Colin Larsh converted a 24-yard field goal attempt to track onto the Badger lead in Champaign. The score was 10-0, Badgers.
The Fighting Illini scored two touchdowns during the second quarter. The second point was good for one of the touchdowns, bringing the score to 10-7, Badgers.