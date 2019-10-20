1 hurt in crash involving vehicle, apartment building in West Milwaukee

Dense fog advisory issued for lakeshore counties until 4 a.m. Monday

WEST MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash near 43rd Street and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee.

West Milwaukee police confirmed they were investigating the cause of the crash, which involved a vehicle and an apartment building.

According to police, water and electricity ad to be turned off to the building, and Red Cross official responded to help tenants with alternative housing arrangements.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

