Lakeshore flood advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for 3 counties
Dense fog advisory issued for lakeshore counties until 4 a.m. Monday

150 pumpkins carved at Peterson’s Patch in Kenosha; display supports Honor Flight program

Posted 10:06 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07PM, October 20, 2019
150 pumpkins carved at Peterson's Patch in Kenosha; display supports Honor Flight program

KENOSHA — Carving pumpkins is something most people only do once a year, so a Kenosha family made the most of it Sunday, Oct. 20.

Those at Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch set out to carve 150 pumpkins Sunday, with the creations raising money for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program.

The grandfather, Pat Kuhner, was a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran.

He said the Honor Flight was one of his best experiences, so the family wanted to support the program in his honor.

The pumpkins were set to be displayed in Kenosha through the end of October.

The family asked that visitors make a donation for the Honor Flight program.

150 pumpkins carved at Peterson's Patch in Kenosha; display supports Honor Flight program

150 pumpkins carved at Peterson's Patch in Kenosha; display supports Honor Flight program

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.