36-year-old woman treated for life-threatening injuries following shooting near 17th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old woman is injured following a shooting near 17th and Capitol Sunday morning, Oct. 20.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. The woman was shot by a 39-year-old man during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The suspect was arrested on-scene, and a firearm was recovered.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.