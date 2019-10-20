× 81-year-old Kenosha man killed in crash in construction zone on I-41/94 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was killed in a crash Saturday evening, Oct. 19 in the construction zone on I-41/94 at Braun Road in Mount Pleasant.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the victim as Ronald Shingleton, 81.

According to the State Patrol, Shingleton’s vehicle was located by a trooper in the closed portion of I-41/94, which will become the southbound traffic lanes when opened.

Shingleton was unconscious and stopped breathing as the trooper attended to him. He was removed from the vehicle, and life-saving measures were conducted, but Shingleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed he entered the closed portion of the interstate at State Trunk Highway 11 and began heading southbound — entering an unpaved portion of the roadway with a drop. He then traveled a short distance before striking the opposite side of the unpaved area.

An investigation was ongoing.