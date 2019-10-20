Dense fog advisory issued for lakeshore counties until 10 p.m. Sunday

81-year-old Kenosha man killed in crash in construction zone on I-41/94 in Mount Pleasant

Posted 4:26 pm, October 20, 2019, by
Racine County construction zone -- I-41/94

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was killed in a crash Saturday evening, Oct. 19 in the construction zone on I-41/94 at Braun Road in Mount Pleasant.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the victim as Ronald Shingleton, 81.

According to the State Patrol, Shingleton’s vehicle was located by a trooper in the closed portion of I-41/94, which will become the southbound traffic lanes when opened.

Shingleton was unconscious and stopped breathing as the trooper attended to him. He was removed from the vehicle, and life-saving measures were conducted, but Shingleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed he entered the closed portion of the interstate at State Trunk Highway 11 and began heading southbound — entering an unpaved portion of the roadway with a drop. He then traveled a short distance before striking the opposite side of the unpaved area.

An investigation was ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.