BASE jumper faces felony charge after rescue from 300-foot transmission tower

Man cited for trespassing after police said he attempted to base jump from Wisconsin TV tower (PHOTOS: Menomonie Police Department)

MENOMONIE — A 20-year-old BASE jumper from western Wisconsin who got caught in cable wires after leaping off a 300-foot high tower is facing a felony charge.

Mason Barth, of Neillsville, was charged Friday, Oct. 18 in Dunn County District Court with criminal trespass of a transmission company after jumping from the Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. BASE jumpers typically leap from tall structures and parachute down.

Menomonie police said Barth called 911 after his parachute became entangled in the guy wire of the tower about 50 feet from the ground. He was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.

Barth did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

