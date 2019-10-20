‘Do not approach:’ Racine police seek man wanted in robbery of BMO Harris Bank

RACINE — Racine police on Sunday, Oct. 20 asked for help locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at BMO Harris Bank on Oct. 11.

Police asked anyone who knows the location of Reno Devore to please give them a call, noting that people should please use caution, and do not approach Devore. According to police, Devore is known to frequent both the Racine and Milwaukee areas.

Any witnesses or citizens with information were urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.