Hunting Moon Pow Wow brings traditional Native American culture to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The Hunting Moon Pow Wow is a classic celebration of Native American heritage that takes place right here in Milwaukee! Christina stopped by the Wisconsin Center on Sunday, Oct. 10 to learn about the tradition -- and see some amazing dancing.

About Hunting Moon Pow Wow (website)

Hunting Moon Pow Wow is three days of excitement, bringing together a host of Native American cultures for a celebration of singing, drumming and dancing in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Long a part of Native culture, the pow wow is an important social gathering; it’s a chance for Native people to connect with one another, connect with their vibrant history and traditions, and to connect with non-Native people through the power, beauty and pageantry of the event.

For over a decade, Hunting Moon Pow Wow has called Milwaukee home. Each year, dancers, drummers and singers gather from across the country to not only socialize, but compete for huge cash prizes—this year totaling over $100,000!

Experience the splendor for yourself—Hunting Moon Pow Wow is a celebration not to be missed. Admission is free and open to everyone!