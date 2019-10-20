× Mayor Barrett sends letter to President Trump, asks that he ‘consider hosting 2020 G7’ in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Sunday, Oct. 20 sent a letter to President Donald Trump, asking that he consider Milwaukee as a host for the 2020 G7 meeting.

The letter is as follows:

October 20, 2019

The President

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President:

The City of Milwaukee invites you to consider hosting the 2020 Group of 7 (G7) meeting in our community. It would be an opportunity to show the world America’s Fresh Coast – a Great Lakes city that is growing in this strong economy, reinventing itself through innovation and investment, and building on its established high quality of life.

In the decades since the G7 was organized, the United States has hosted meetings in a number of locations, but it has never brought the G7 to the Midwest. Wisconsin presents depth and diversity exemplified by a strong urban center in Milwaukee, thriving suburban communities, and rural areas that face economic challenges that are, at times, exacerbated by international trade issues. Whether it’s manufacturing, agriculture, or technology, Wisconsin has important lessons to share globally.

This region is not dominated by one political party which reflects Wisconsin’s status as a “purple” state.

In fact, Milwaukee County is represented by four members of congress, one Democrat and three Republicans. We are in an excellent position to demonstrate a complete picture of the America’s society and economy.

I can assure you of full cooperation from Milwaukee’s hospitality businesses and other local companies.

You would also have all appropriate support from local government for a G7 meeting here. Security preparations are well advanced as southeastern Wisconsin is already planning for both the Democratic National Convention and the Ryder Cup later next year.

Yes, Milwaukee would be an ideal location for the upcoming G7 gathering, and I strongly encourage you to bring the G7 meeting here.”