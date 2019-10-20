‘Out in the community:’ Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra performs free show at Bayshore Mall

GLENDALE — The Milwaukee Youth Sympathy Orchestra headed to the Bayshore Town Center for an all-day free concert on Sunday, Oct. 20. It’s part of their “Playathon” fundraising efforts. It’s a simple thank you to the community.

It’s not your typical concert hall. Instead, it’s a concert mall — as music fills the Bayshore Town Center.

“Not everybody is going to make it out to a concert hall, so we love to get out in the community as often as we can,” said Carter Simmons, artistic director.

The Playathon is part of a six-week student-led fundraising effort. The concert was free of charge as more than 1,000 musicians thanked the community for the immense support.

“It’s the one time of year every student in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs,” said Simmons.

The mall was the perfect place for students to perform in front of people. Some musicians say the sound in the mall is also different than a concert hall.

While it might bring on some nerves, many musicians take note of each other’s skills — improving together one song at a time.

“I feel like when you’re in a community of great musicians, it’s easier to improve yourself,” said Julien.

If you want to donate to the Playathon, check out the MYSO website HERE.