Packers take on the Raiders at Lambeau field; Green Bay leads 14-7

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20 at Lambeau Field. In the second quarter, the Packers were leading the Raiders 14-7.

As of Sunday morning, the Packers are 5-1 and the raiders are 3-2. The Packers have the home-field advantage — and the game will certainly be one to watch!

Daniel Carlson scored the first point of the game for the Raiders — a 45-yard field goal. But the Packers quickly gained an edge after Aaron Rodgers thew a 21-yard pass to Aaron Jones. The Pack scored their first touchdown, and Mason Crosby’s extra point was good. The score was 7-3, Packers.

The Raiders reclaimed their lead after Derek Carr made a 10-yard pass to Foster Moreau. Daniel Carlson’s extra point was good, and the score was 10-7, Raiders.

Jamal Williams scored another touchdown for the Packers during the second quarter. Crosby’s extra point was good, and the Packers increased were back on top. The score was 14-7, Packers.