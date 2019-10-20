The Beef Lady shares her sous vide teriyaki beef noodle bowl recipe

MILWAUKEE -- Where's the beef? Right here! The Beef Lady stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to share her recipe for sous vide teriyaki beef noodle bowls on Sunday, Oct. 20. Yum!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb beef Top Round Steak, cut into bite-sized strips or cubes
  • 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce, divided
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 cups cooked soba noodles
  • 4 sliced radishes, refrigerated in water
  • 1 green onion trimmed, cut into 1/8-inch by 2-inch strips, in cold water, refrigerated
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Green Beans (optional):
  • 2 cups trimmed green beans
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons hot chile sauce (Sriracha)
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
Truffle Orange Zucchini (optional):
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced across into 1/8 - 1/4-inch discs
  • zest and juice of 1 orange
  • 2 tablespoons soy or tamari sauce
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 teaspoon White truffle oil

COOKING:

  1. Attach sous vide wand to stock pot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer's instructions.
  2. Preheat wand to 141°F.
  3. Place steak pieces and 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce in a food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible.
    Cook's Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.
  4. Submerge bag in water. Set timer for 1 to 1-1/2 hours.
  5. At end of cooking time, carefully remove bag from pot.
  6. Preheat large skillet over medium heat. Remove steak pieces from the bag; discard bag and teriyaki sauce. Toss steak in reserved teriyaki sauce. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until internal temperature reaches 145°F.
  7. Divide noodles evenly into bowls. Top with beef, radishes, onions, sesame seeds. Green beans and zucchini may be added as desired.
    Cook's Tip: Green beans and zucchini can be made ahead and held, refrigerated, until ready to use for up to 1 week. Green beans may be served warm or cold.
GREEN BEANS (OPTIONAL):
  1. Place green beans, red pepper, chile sauce, garlic powder, onion powder and salt in plastic bag; seal. Submerge in sous vide vessel set at 183°F for 45 minutes to 1 hour to desired tenderness.
TRUFFLE ORANGE ZUCCHINI (OPTIONAL):
  1. Place zucchini (in single layer), soy sauce, zest, juice, garlic and oils in plastic bag; seal. Refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
