× Voting for HS Blitz Game of the Week for Level 1 of playoffs

It’s playoff time. Teams now are looking to win and advance and get to Madison for the State Championship Game. It’s Level 1 of the playoffs this Friday. We have three great games all from Division 1 for you to vote on. The winner will get a visit from Kaitlin Sharkey and be featured this Friday night in the FOX6 News at 6 and 10. Voting runs until Thursday night at 8. Winner will be announced that night during the FOX6 News at 10.