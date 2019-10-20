WE Energies: Heating bills to be ‘about 11% lower’ for local customers this season

MILWAUKEE — This crisp fall weather will soon turn to a bitter, cold winter — but the good news is, as you turn your thermostat up, the price you’re paying for heat this season will go down.

“We are expecting average customer bills to be about 11% lower than they were last year,” said Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies. “That equals about $58 less.”

This is great news for We Energies customers as we prepare for a drop in temps. Conway says its all because of the steady decrease of natural gas prices, which is the majority of our heating bill.

“The price of natural gas is expected to be a little bit lower as we head into 2020,” said Conway. “We also do a few things. We buy some of it and store it in advance, and then we aggressively buy it on the spot market at the price we can get it best for our customers.”

This six-month heating season is anticipated to be the lowest cost-wise in nearly 20 years.

“It’s hundreds less than, let’s say, it was back in the early 2000s,” said Conway.

There are a few simple steps to help your wallet even more, including:

Getting your furnace checked to make sure it is running efficiently

Checking the furnace filter

Sealing cracks inside of your home

Turning down the thermostat a few degrees when you’re not at home or sleeping

“You can save even more money, which I think we all appreciate,” said Conway.

If you want to manage your energy costs by spreading out charges more evenly over 12 months, you may want to consider WE Energies’ Budget Billing program. Also, qualified We Energies customers can apply for energy assistance for the upcoming heating season. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program provides qualified residents with a one-time grant to help pay energy bills. More than 200,000 Wisconsin families receive assistance each year.