Worker injured when New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel collapsed detained by ICE 2 days later

NEW ORLEANS — A worker who fell down three stories after the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans partially collapsed was detained by immigration officials two days later, his spokesperson and immigration authorities said.

Delmer Ramirez-Palma was one of more than a dozen workers who were injured at the construction site on Oct. 12. At least two people were killed.

Ramirez-Palma first received medical attention on Oct.19, a week after the collapse, Angela Young, a spokesperson for the man, told CNN.

“When our client was first detained, we weren’t able to talk to him to see if he received medical treatment,” Young told CNN. “As of Friday, our client was not seen by a physician, but when he spoke to his attorney today, he said he finally saw a doctor.”

Ramirez-Palma was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge in New Orleans, about 15 miles from the construction site, Bryan D. Cox, acting press secretary for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told CNN in a statement on Saturday.

“Ramirez-Palma was ordered removed from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge in February 2016. He is currently in ICE custody pending removal to his country of citizenship,” the statement reads.

He is a Honduran national, according to the statement.

Cox added that claims that Ramirez-Palma was denied medical care and legal counsel were false and that “all persons in ICE custody receive comprehensive medical treatment.”

“These are just additional examples of falsehoods told about this agency that irresponsibly spread fear through misinformation,” he said.

Ramirez-Palma was being represented by the law offices of Wright, Pichon & Gray Law who said that their client needed prompt medical attention due to the injuries he sustained in the building collapse.

He was being held at an ICE processing facility in Louisiana.

