After police say man shot woman he was in a relationship with, she found help around the corner

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who was shot Saturday, Oct. 19 drove a couple blocks and found help right around the corner.

Surveillance cameras captured the victim driving up to police at 76th Street and Villard Avenue. Officers were on another call but immediately focused their attention on her.

“We didn’t know at first,” said Christine Gaspardo with Hart Auto. “We had no idea what happened.”

As Gaspardo was hard at work on Saturday, a police investigation unfolded just outside her window.

“It was obvious this was not a car accident,” said Gaspardo.

The surveillance video showed a Milwaukee police squad and ambulance responding to a call at a bus stop around noon. Minutes later, an SUV pulled up alongside them at 76th and Villard — the driver asking for help.

“We looked out and we saw this ambulance and police car and a vehicle just parked off in the middle of the road,” said Gaspardo.

Police said minutes earlier, near 83rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, that driver was shot by a man she was in a relationship with. The shooter got away, and the victim drove to help. Police and paramedics just happened to be right around the corner.

“When I saw the fire department show up, I knew it was more than just a basic call,” said Gaspardo. “It was something serious going on.”

Family told FOX6 News Monday, Oct. 21 the victim was recovering at the hospital after she was shot in the stomach — leaving everyone thankful help was there when she needed it most.

“They happened to be at the right place at the right time,” said Gaspardo.

FOX6 News was told a relative of the victim happened to be inside the auto shop at the time her loved one pulled up, but she didn’t realize this until later.

Police continued to seek the shooter.

