Bag explodes while being loaded onto flight at Midway Airport in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — Normal operations resumed at Midway International Airport after a bag exploded on a belt while being loaded onto an outgoing Volaris flight Monday afternoon, Oct. 21.

Volaris is a low-cost Mexican airline. The incident happened at Gate A2 at about 12:20 p.m.

A Level 1 hazmat situation was called but was later cleared.

An airport source told WGN there was nothing to suggest a sinister motive. Authorities were investigating to determine if it was some type of battery that exploded.

Bag was affected by a possible cell phone battery or battery charger. Incident was cleared by the bomb squad and no one was injured. Thanks to everyone for being vigilant and to the firefighters, officers and technicians who assisted. https://t.co/EZEnQVt5nU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 21, 2019

Chicago police said there were no injuries, and there was no threat to the public. A heavy police and fire presence, including various federal agencies, remained on the scene into the afternoon.