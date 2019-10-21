× Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin now known as ‘Children’s Wisconsin,’ reflects full continuum of care

MILWAUKEE — The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin health care system will now officially be known as Children’s Wisconsin, a news release announced on Monday, Oct. 21. Officials say the name change reflects the full continuum of care offered by the state’s only independent pediatric provider.

The well-known blue kids have evolved too, appearing more active, with feet in motion, and their pose reflecting the kid-friendly experience that families expect from any interaction with Children’s.

Peggy Troy, president and CEO of Children’s Wisconsin issued the following statement in the release:

“We’ve made a promise to the people of our state: we will not only care for children when they are sick, but we will also work every day and in every way possible to keep kids healthy, safe, thriving — and loved.”

Children’s main website and social media channels will incorporate the updated logo immediately. Nov. 11, new ads will start highlighting the impact donations have on our ability to care for kids. Building signs and other materials will be updated over the next two years.

Since Children’s founding, the name has gone through several evolutions. Over the years, we have been called Children’s Free Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Health System and, most recently, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.