Dancing, costumers, free crafts: The Domes will celebrate Day of the Dead

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mitchell Park Domes getting a look at all the fun events happening. One of the events is the Day of the Dead celebration happening Friday, Oct. 25.
About Day of the Dead at Mitchell Park Domes (website)
Friday, October 25, 2019
6:00 - 9:00pm
A cultural celebration for the whole family.
Day of the Dead, a Mexican celebration, occurs around the same time of year as Halloween, although it is a completely different holiday with rich symbolism and traditions celebrating deceased family and friends in a colorful and joyous way.
The Desert Dome will be filled with cheerful candlelight, orange marigolds, and colorful decorations. View traditional ofrendas located throughout the Domes.
Featured Food and Entertainment
Guests will enjoy:
-
a mariachi band and dancing in the Show Dome
-
free crafts - make colorful tissue paper marigolds, paint a sugar skull
-
characters in costume
-
photo booth
-
face painting
-
performances by Mexican dancers from the Cultural Institute of Dance
-
educational opportunities to learn about this rich cultural event