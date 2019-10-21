Dancing, costumers, free crafts: The Domes will celebrate Day of the Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mitchell Park Domes getting a look at all the fun events happening. One of the events is the Day of the Dead celebration happening Friday, Oct. 25.

About Day of the Dead at Mitchell Park Domes (website)

Friday, October 25, 2019

6:00 - 9:00pm A cultural celebration for the whole family. Day of the Dead, a Mexican celebration, occurs around the same time of year as Halloween, although it is a completely different holiday with rich symbolism and traditions celebrating deceased family and friends in a colorful and joyous way. The Desert Dome will be filled with cheerful candlelight, orange marigolds, and colorful decorations. View traditional ofrendas located throughout the Domes. Featured Food and Entertainment Guests will enjoy:

a mariachi band and dancing in the Show Dome

free crafts - make colorful tissue paper marigolds, paint a sugar skull

characters in costume

photo booth

face painting

performances by Mexican dancers from the Cultural Institute of Dance

educational opportunities to learn about this rich cultural event