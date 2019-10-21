Growing list of retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving 2019, ‘designed for people to give thanks’
MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 28, and many company leaders have announced their plans to close for the holiday.
BestBlackFriday.com released a list of national and regional retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
Meanwhile, BestBlackFriday.com officials found 72% of polled consumers believe stores should be closed on Thanksgiving.
Do you agree? Vote in our poll below:
Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petsmart
- REI (closed on Black Friday)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
This list will be updated as the 2019 holiday season approaches.
