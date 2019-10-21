Growing list of retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving 2019, ‘designed for people to give thanks’

Lakeshore flood advisory until 10 p.m. for 3 counties

Posted 6:35 pm, October 21, 2019,
MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 28, and many company leaders have announced their plans to close for the holiday.

BestBlackFriday.com released a list of national and regional retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Meanwhile, BestBlackFriday.com officials found 72% of polled consumers believe stores should be closed on Thanksgiving.

Do you agree? Vote in our poll below:

Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019

  • Army and Airforce Exchange Service
  • A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Ann Taylor
  • BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)
  • Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Costco
  • Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Half-Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Menards
  • Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Petsmart
  • REI (closed on Black Friday)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Stein Mart
  • The Container Store
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

This list will be updated as the 2019 holiday season approaches.

