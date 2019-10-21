× ‘He loves people:’ Dog wants family for 4th birthday after more than 340-day shelter stay

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A dog at the Allegan County Animal Shelter in Michigan is about to celebrate his fourth birthday and his only wish is to find a loving home.

Rudy will turn 4 years old, but for nearly a quarter of his life, he’s been in the shelter and it’s starting to take a toll on him.

“He loves people,” said Kate Rouster, animal assessor. “He loves attention. He loves pets, walks, and loves tennis balls. You could throw a tennis ball all day for him and he would go and get it every single time,” Animal Assessor Kate Rouster said.

Rudy is a big ball of energy, but his time in the shelter is starting to weigh on him.

“He’s mentally not holding up as well as some of the other dogs because he’s been here so long,” Rouster added.

As of Saturday, Oct. 19, Rudy has been in the shelter for 341 days. In November, it will be a full year.

“It’s really important to not meet that one-year mark, because that’s just so stressful for them,” said Susan Smith, Allegan County Animal Shelter director. “He needs a little bit of training and a little bit of work. That’s Rudy. He’s a wonderful dog. He loves people. He absolutely loves people,” Smith added.

Rudy loves people so much, he might have deterred some adopters in the past.

“We’ve been trying to get him a home,” said Smith. “He tends to come out with a lot of gang-buster, like, ‘Hey! I’m Rudy! I’m here!'”

But Smith said he’d be the perfect fit for someone who can give him the attention he deserves.

They’re hoping he won’t be celebrating his fourth birthday in the shelter.

Shelter officials said he’s best in a home that doesn’t have cats or dogs, and no kids under the age of 12.

There might be some good news! As of Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, Rudy’s adoption profile had been taken down, but there was no official word on whether he was adopted. CLICK HERE to monitor the shelter’s Facebook page for updates.