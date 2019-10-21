× ‘I’m back!!’ Termination of Madison security guard fired for repeating racial slur rescinded

MADISON — A union official said a security guard who is black would get his job back at a Wisconsin school after he was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it.

Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., said Monday, Oct. 21 the union was contacted by school officials saying interim Superintendent Jane Belmore decided to rescind the firing of Marlon Anderson.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Anderson said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, “I’m back!!”

Keillor said Anderson would be on paid leave as he works with the district on a transition plan back to the school.

Earlier, Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes said she asked the superintendent to rescind the termination.

School district officials said the district has a zero-tolerance policy on employees using racial slurs.