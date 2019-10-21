‘It would make a lot of sense:’ Mayor Barrett invites Pres. Trump to host G7 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Sunday, Oct. 20 sent a letter to President Donald Trump, asking that he consider Milwaukee as a host for the 2020 G7 meeting. The 46th G7 summit will be held June 10 through June 12, 2020. Milwaukee will play host to the 2020 Democratic National Convention July 13 through July 16, 2020.

This, after President Donald Trump on Saturday, Oct. 19 abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders’ meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.

Mayor Barrett said he hopes to lure the summit from the Atlantic Coast to the “Fresh Coast.”

“We’re going to have a lot of security people anyway,” said Mayor Barrett on Monday, Oct. 21 — referencing the fact that Milwaukee will host the 2020 DNC.

President Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night after facing accusations that he was using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family. Mayor Barrett’s letter to President Trump invited the president to move the summit from the Florida coast to Milwaukee, or what Barrett likes to call “Ameria’s Fresh Coast.”

“On the one hand, we wanted to make a point, but on the other, we are serious and think it would make a lot of sense,” said Mayor Barrett.

In addition to the DNC, set for July 13-16, 2020, the 2020 Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan Sept. 25-27, 2020.

Mayor Barrett said hosting the G7 in June 2020 would be another way to showcase a city in the middle of a Renaissance. Even more valuable to President Trump, according to Mayor Barrett, would be the lessons Wisconsin could share globally.

“There are dairy issues in our state,” said Mayor Barrett. “Harley-Davidson has been affected by a lot of the decisions that have been made, and it makes sense to have something like that here as well.”

The White House received Barrett’s letter over the weekend. As of Monday, President Trump had not said whether Milwaukee was on his shortlist.

“We will look at other locations,” said President Trump. “I don’t think it will be as exciting and I don’t think it will be as good.”

Mayor Barrett said he believes his city has worldly appeal. He said Monday he wasn’t sure whether his invitation would go anywhere.

FOX6 News reached out to the White House but did not immediately hear back.