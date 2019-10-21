Mayor Barrett, Rep. Gwen Moore selected as co-chairs of Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee on Monday, Oct. 21 announced Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Congresswoman Gwen Moore would serve as co-chairs.

Both Mayor Barrett and Congresswoman Moore served on the committee that helped Milwaukee win the bid to host the Democratic National Convention July 13-16, 2020.

It’s official! This morning, we announced @MayorOfMKE & @RepGwenMoore as Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. We can’t wait to continue our work with their support and guidance over the next nine months. #DNCMKE pic.twitter.com/sJekEGiyJf — Milwaukee2020 (@milwaukee2020) October 21, 2019

The new titles were more than symbolic -- with the co-chairs involved in day-to-day operations, speaking on behalf of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee.

"We will make sure they are out there talking about the work of the host committee and this convention every single day for the next 38 weeks," said Liz Gilbert, committee president.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee.