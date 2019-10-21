Lakeshore flood advisory until 10 p.m. for 3 counties

MCSO: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-43/94 near Howard Avenue for OWI, causing crash

Posted 5:10 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, October 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple service calls of possible impaired driving in the last several days — including a wrong-way driver early Monday, Oct. 21.

Officials say around 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to southbound I-43/94 near W. Howard Avenue for a wrong-way driver. He was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 — and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer. Neither reported any injuries.

Deputies noted the driver of the car displayed signs of impairment. He also performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test — and submitted a breath sample that registered .103 BAC. The man was arrested for OWI-1st Offense and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

Friday and Saturday nights along, MCSO deputies arrested six drivers for OWI.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.