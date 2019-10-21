× MCSO: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-43/94 near Howard Avenue for OWI, causing crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple service calls of possible impaired driving in the last several days — including a wrong-way driver early Monday, Oct. 21.

Officials say around 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to southbound I-43/94 near W. Howard Avenue for a wrong-way driver. He was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 — and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer. Neither reported any injuries.

Deputies noted the driver of the car displayed signs of impairment. He also performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test — and submitted a breath sample that registered .103 BAC. The man was arrested for OWI-1st Offense and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

Friday and Saturday nights along, MCSO deputies arrested six drivers for OWI.