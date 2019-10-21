Lakeshore flood advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for 3 counties

Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

Posted 5:25 am, October 21, 2019, by

Jaleen Pitts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year old critical missing teen. 14-year-old  Jaleen Pitts was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 on Port Washington Road — just north of Capitol.

Pitts is described as 5’08” tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, a dark blue polo shirt, and tan khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.