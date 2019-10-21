Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year old critical missing teen. 14-year-old Jaleen Pitts was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 on Port Washington Road — just north of Capitol.

Pitts is described as 5’08” tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, a dark blue polo shirt, and tan khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. to 11 p.m.