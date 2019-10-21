Mitchell Park Domes to celebrate Day of the Dead

MILWAUKEE -- This Friday the Mitchell Park Domes are celebrating the Day of the Dead. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a look at all the fun.
About Day of the Day at Mitchell Park Domes (website)
Friday, October 25, 2019
6:00 - 9:00pm
A cultural celebration for the whole family.
Day of the Dead, a Mexican celebration, occurs around the same time of year as Halloween, although it is a completely different holiday with rich symbolism and traditions celebrating deceased family and friends in a colorful and joyous way.
The Desert Dome will be filled with cheerful candlelight, orange marigolds, and colorful decorations. View traditional ofrendas located throughout the Domes.
Featured Food and Entertainment
Guests will enjoy:
-
a mariachi band and dancing in the Show Dome
-
free crafts - make colorful tissue paper marigolds, paint a sugar skull
-
characters in costume
-
photo booth
-
face painting
-
performances by Mexican dancers from the Cultural Institute of Dance
-
educational opportunities to learn about this rich cultural event