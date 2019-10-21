Open Record: A difficult one to move

MILWAUKEE — Drinking and driving is against the law, but should it be a crime? In Wisconsin, the first OWI offense is not considered a criminal act. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn breaks down the history of OWI laws in Wisconsin and what the driving force is behind the state’s unique perspective on how drinking and driving is handled.
In the Dinner Party Question, the Open Record team reveals if they actually get nervous each time they appear on television.
Related show links:
-
‘It would change the culture:’ Attempt to criminalize 1st offense OWI faces uphill battle
-
‘What is my daughter’s life worth?’ Cost cited in demise of bill to make 1st OWI criminal
Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio
Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter
About the Podcast: Open Record