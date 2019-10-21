× Police: 71-year-old woman struck by vehicle, died from injuries in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian, Sunday morning, Oct. 20.

The accident took place near the 1300 block of West Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Kay Gustafson, 71, was struck and later died due to her injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement and was not hurt in the crash.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Whitewater Police Department with assistance from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Department.