Storms, wind will pick up strength Monday afternoon as widespread system blows in

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Storms and wind will continue to pick up strength Monday afternoon, Oct. 21 as a widespread system from Minnesota to Texas blows in. The main concern with these storms will be the winds generated by the tight pressure gradient.

The cold front to our South is responsible for producing tornadoes near Dallas, Texas and up into Arkansas, fortunately, poses very little to no severe threat for Wisconsin.

SkyVision’s futurecast has sustained wind speeds easily reaching over 30 mph with gusts possible over 40 mph. Accompanied by these high winds will be periods of heavy rain and possible lightning. Moderate to heavy showers will subside by this evening but expect gusty winds to continue through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. as swells could reach 8-12 feet in height on Lake Michigan. Beach flooding is possible as strong southeast winds continue throughout the afternoon.