Trick or treat with the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Wisconsin State Fair Park Oct. 25-27

WEST ALLIS — You can trick or treat with the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Wisconsin State Fair Park Oct. 25-27, featuring more than 80 dinosaurs, Halloween fun, and surprises.

Jurassic Quest is billed as the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

Guests are able to take a walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and the Triassic periods and experience what it’s like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs — with the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs.

Tickets range from $37 for a kids VIP ticket to $21 for seniors. A regular ticket is $23 for kids and adults. General admission includes a free toy for every child in costume.

The event will also feature trick and treat stations, a costume contest at the Dino Show, with winners receiving “Dino Bucks” to use in the Dino Store, and free face paint or green screen photo for second and third place.

Hours are Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

