Vice President Mike Pence to make 2 stops during Wisconsin visit Wednesday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make two stops during a visit to Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Pence is expected to first tour and deliver remarks at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette. Then, the vice president is scheduled to travel to Pleasant Prairie where he will visit Uline Headquarters, a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. There, he will deliver remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as part of an America First Policies series called “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers.”

