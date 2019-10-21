Wind advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin until 2 p.m.
Lakeshore flood advisory until 10 p.m. for 3 counties

Vice President Mike Pence to make 2 stops during Wisconsin visit Wednesday

Posted 11:14 am, October 21, 2019, by

US Vice President Mike Pence attends a press conference after a meeting with Turkish President, in Ankara, Turkey, on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE  — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make two stops during a visit to Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Pence is expected to first tour and deliver remarks at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette. Then, the vice president is scheduled to travel to Pleasant Prairie where he will visit Uline Headquarters, a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. There, he will deliver remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as part of an America First Policies series called “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers.”

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.