Attorney General Josh Kaul joins multistate investigation into Facebook antitrust issues

Posted 2:19 pm, October 22, 2019
MADISON — Wisconsin’s Josh Kaul has joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general investigating Facebook over antitrust issues.

The bipartisan group includes attorneys general from more than 30 states as well as from the District of Columbia and Guam.

The probe was announced in September. Kaul said Tuesday, Oct. 22 that he was joining it.

Critics fear that Facebook can squash competitors either by buying them or mimicking their services, reducing options for consumers looking for comparable services that do less tracking for targeted advertising.

Kaul said in a statement that a lack of competition can stifle innovation and hurt consumers.

