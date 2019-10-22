Can you dig it? Now is the time to start a compost so you can use it in the spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The end of harvest season is the perfect time to start composting. Expert gardener Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee to help us get started. The fall harvest is winding down, which means it is time to clean up your gardens and falling leaves. That also makes it the perfect time to start composting.

You can get rid of organic waste and build nutrient-rich soil in the process. Compost improves soil's ability to absorb rainwater, increases drainage in clay soil and water-holding ability of fast-draining soil and encourages healthy growth. Plants growing in amended soil have fewer insect disease problems.

Making a compost is as easy as putting in a heap and letting it decompose, but the more effort you put in, the quicker you will get compost. The only important thing is making sure you have the right ration of brown to green matter. Ideal blend is two parts brown matter and one part green.

Greens (Nitrogen-rich)

Fruit and veggie kitchen scraps

Vegetable clippings

Herbicide-free grass clippings

Manure

Seaweed and Kelp

Browns (Carbon-rich)