'Demands for payment via telephone:' Racine police warn of phone scams

RACINE — Racine police are warning the public to be aware of a scam where the victim is contacted by someone who claims to be from the Racine Police Department.

The incoming number is the same number for the Racine County Communications Center.

The Racine Police Department would like to remind the community that demands for payment via telephone and accompanying threats of arrest will not come from the IRS, Social Security, We Energies, or any other legitimate business or government agency.

On occasions where law enforcement officials have active arrest warrants or otherwise seek payment of fines or forfeitures, the purchase of gift cards is never an acceptable method of payment. Any solicitation of this nature should be immediately regarded as fraudulent activity and should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam involving App Store and iTunes gift cards or Apple Store gift cards, contact Apple at 800-275-2273 (U.S.) and say “gift cards” when prompted.