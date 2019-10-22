× Driver cited for reckless driving, operating while suspended after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 175

MILWAUKEE — A driver was cited for reckless driving and operating while suspended after a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning, Oct. 22.

It happened around 10:30 a.m., and prompted a full freeway closure on northbound State Highway 175 (Miller Park), forcing all traffic off at Washington Boulevard.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV was traveling at high rate of speed on Highway 175 northbound and struck another vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Both drivers reported injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The driver accused of causing the crash was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified due to an oil and fluid spill.

The roadway reopened by 11 a.m.