‘Get vaccinated now:’ City leaders host 2019 flu season awareness kick-off

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, Oct. 22 joined the City of Milwaukee Health Department in reminding residents to protect themselves and their families this flu season.

“Flu season is officially here,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “In order to protect yourself, your family, and those around you, I urge everyone over 6 months of age to get vaccinated now. Even healthy people can get the flu and spread it to others, especially this time of year when we gather with family and friends.”

According to a press release from the Milwaukee Health Department, the flu is among the most common contagious respiratory illness in the United States. Though common, it can be serious, leading to hospitalization and sometimes death. During the 2018-2019 flu season (September 1, 2018 – April 30, 2019), there were 559 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the City of Milwaukee, and two (2) pediatric flu deaths in Wisconsin.

“It’s important that we protect Milwaukeeans of all ages from the flu by maximizing vaccination before the flu season takes effect. Influenza can not only cause severe illness but it can also lead to death,” Commissioner Kowalik said.

The flu vaccine is recommended for all individuals over 6 months of age, especially those at greatest risk for serious complications, including adults 65 and older, children younger than 5, and pregnant women.

During the kick-off, residents of all ages can receive a FREE flu shot, on a first-come, first-served basis.