Green Alert: Search is on for 46-year-old Patrick McCann, may be in Kenosha or Pleasant Prairie

NORTH CHICAGO — A Green Alert has been issued for 46-year-old Patrick McCann from North Chicago, Illinois.

Patrick was reported to have left the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL, on Monday, Oct. 21, around 7:45 a.m. Law enforcement has concerns for his welfare

McCann may be in the area of either Kenosha, WI or Pleasant Prairie, WI. Patrick is 46 years old, 6’0” tall, approximately 240 pounds, with balding short blonde hair.

Patrick may be riding a black in color motorized bicycle.

If seen, please do not try to approach or contact Patrick. Call 911 or your local police department.