‘I could’ve died:’ 10-year-old hurt in quadruple shooting speaks out as man charged pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News on Tuesday, Oct. 22 spoke with Nysire Mobbs, the 10-year-old boy hurt in a quadruple shooting near 38th Street and Wright Street on Oct. 10 -- a shooting his mother said should've never happened.

Twelve days later, a bullet remained lodged in the boy's arm. He was shot while sitting on his porch.

"I'm kind of feeling like, traumatized a little bit," said Mobbs. "I had dropped my phone at the bottom of the steps and I went to go get it and that's when I got hit by the bullet."

It happened months after he moved to Milwaukee from Louisiana. Four people were shot in this incident — including another child, age 14, who police said was in grave condition after the shooting. A 37-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 26-year-old man was hurt.

"I really could've died," said Mobbs.

"I still look at him and I thank God because I could've lost him," said Brittany Mobbs of her oldest son.

Brittany Mobbs said the shooting never should've happened.

"It could've been prevented," said Brittany Mobbs.

She said her family called police three times before the shooting regarding a stolen gun and a disagreement about it. She said police didn't show up until bullets began to fly.

"The reason for the police to be called was for that not to happen," said Brittany Mobbs.

Police told FOX6 News they were responding to a theft in the area when they heard several shots being fired near 38th and Wright and quickly changed gears.

"No kids deserve this," said Brittany Mobbs. "Not at all."

The mother and son counted their blessings while asking the city to wake up.

"We can handle our conversations with no guns, and if you can't handle it just leave," said Nysire Mobbs.

Jerry Versey, 27, faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with this shooting. Versey was arrested by police after prosecutors said he was seen firing shots near 38th and Wright. He's not accused of injuring anyone. Prosecutors noted in a criminal complaint officers at the scene saw "four or five black males pointing firearms at each other and shooting.” Officers recovered a total of 15 9mm, .45 caliber and .40 caliber casings consistent with six different firearms being fired.

Around N. 40th Street, one officer jumped out of a squad and began chasing Versey on foot, the complaint said. The officer indicated Versey “was still carrying a black and silver handgun.” The complaint says Versey eventually stopped in an alley near N. Grant Boulevard — he was “no longer holding a firearm.” Versey was taken into custody at that point. Officers recovered a black and silver .40 caliber firearm in the gutter of a garage in the alley. It was “consistent with the ones officers saw Versey firing” as well as “when he ran away from officers.”

The Mobbs family said they don't know him.

The complaint against Versey says he was convicted in February 2016 of felon in possession of a firearm.

Versey was in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty, and a scheduling conference was set for Nov. 6.