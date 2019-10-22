× ‘Magic and adventure:’ Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Fiserv Forum in Feb.

MILWAUKEE — Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will be at the Fiserv Forum from Thursday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets for the performances at will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“Dream Big” captures all the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamourous costumes, and stunning set designs. Through innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, audiences are transported to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams. High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating, and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience families will never forget!