MPD to provide free gunlocks to promote gun safety, reduce accidental firearm discharges
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department will provide free gunlocks at each district station beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23. It is part of an effort to promote gun safety and reduce accidental firearm discharges.
Individuals wishing to receive a free gunlock can do so by requesting one at their local MPD police district.
- District 1: 749 W. State Street
- District 2: 245 W. Lincoln Avenue
- District 3: 2333 N. 49th Street
- District 4: 6929 W. Silver Spring Drive
- District 5: 2920 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue
- District 6: 3006 S. 27th Street
- District 7: 3626 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue
