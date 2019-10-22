× MPD to provide free gunlocks to promote gun safety, reduce accidental firearm discharges

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department will provide free gunlocks at each district station beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23. It is part of an effort to promote gun safety and reduce accidental firearm discharges.

Individuals wishing to receive a free gunlock can do so by requesting one at their local MPD police district.

District 1: 749 W. State Street

District 2: 245 W. Lincoln Avenue

District 3: 2333 N. 49th Street

District 4: 6929 W. Silver Spring Drive

District 5: 2920 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue

District 6: 3006 S. 27th Street

District 7: 3626 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue