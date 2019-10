MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night, Oct. 21 near 75th and Glendale. It happened around 10 p.m.

Police say a 24-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation indicates there was a possible prior dispute between the victim and suspect(s).

The victim was conveyed by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.