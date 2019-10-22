Police seek 16-year-old boy considered ‘critically missing,’ last seen near 26th and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help locating a 16-year-old boy considered “critically missing.”

Thai Senecal was last seen on 26th Street near Pierce Street 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

He left the area on foot.

He was described as a male, white, standing 5’07” tall and weighing 140 pounds, with a light complexion, and short brown/reddish hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Wisconsin Badgers mascot logo, a jean type button-down shirt with white bleach spots, light blue jeans, and light gray Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 2 at 414-935-7222.