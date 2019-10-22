× Resident rescued from window, dog dies following Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday, Oct. 21. It happened near 16th Street and Green Bay Road.

Prior to the arrival of the South Shore Fire Department, one occupant was removed from a window by members of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy fire from the rear of the structure. After the fire was knocked down, entry was made for a primary search and overhaul. At that time, a dog was found and removed from the structure. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the animal died from its injuries.

The occupant of the structure was transported to All Saints Racine with non-life threatening injuries.

The structure sustained major heat and smoke damage. The structure to the easter sustained minor damage to the vinyl siding due to radiant heat.

We Energies assisted at the scene with a downed wire behind the structure.