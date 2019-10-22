‘Significant findings:’ Officials to provide update on 1984 cold case murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Oct. 22 will be holding a news conference to release new details in the murder of 18-year-old Traci Hammerberg. The news conference will be held at 2 p.m.

"There have been significant findings that we are anxious to share with the community and all who knew her," said the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Hammerberg’s partially nude body was found in a rural driveway in the Town of Grafton on Dec. 15, 1984.

After years of investigating and hundreds of people tested and interviewed, the person(s) responsible for her death have never been located.

