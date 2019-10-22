Wind advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Tuesday

‘Significant findings:’ Officials to provide update on 1984 cold case murder

Posted 6:01 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, October 22, 2019
Data pix.

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Oct. 22 will be holding a news conference to release new details in the murder of 18-year-old Traci Hammerberg. The news conference will be held at 2 p.m.

"There have been significant findings that we are anxious to share with the community and all who knew her," said the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Traci Hammerberg

Traci Hammerberg

Hammerberg’s partially nude body was found in a rural driveway in the Town of Grafton on Dec. 15, 1984.

After years of investigating and hundreds of people tested and interviewed, the person(s) responsible for her death have never been located.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.