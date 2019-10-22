Wind advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Tuesday

The perfect fall cocktail: Mike and Matt from Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. make ‘Campfire Sling’

MILWAUKEE -- The perfect fall cocktail. Matt and Mike from the Blaum Bros. Distilling Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to make their "Campfire Sling."

RECIPE:

  • 2 parts Blaum Bros. Straight Rye Whiskey
  • 1/4 part maple syrup
  • 2 dashes chocolate bitters
  • Orange twist

About Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. (website)

Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. distills and produces fine spirits in the heart of Galena, Illinois — a town steeped in distilling history. Through the selection of the best grains in the local area and abroad, the brothers hand craft spirits by meticulously controlling the entire process — from the milling of the raw grains, to the mashing, fermentation, and distillation on their custom made copper still. They look forward to providing you with a tour, a tipple, and chat about their passion (It’s like, their pleasure, in other people’s leisure).

