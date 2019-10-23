Gun safety: 700 free gun locks are now available at all Milwaukee police districts

MILWAUKEE — In an effort to promote gun safety and reduce accidental firearm discharges, the Milwaukee Police Department will provide free gun locks at each Milwaukee police district Wednesday, Oct. 23. This, after a 4-year-old girl picked up her father’s handgun on Sunday, Oct. 20 and accidentally shot him and herself.

The incident happened near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Thankfully, the girl and her father were expected to be OK, both suffering injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were treated at the hospital.

Police said the 33-year-old father of the 4-year-old girl lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was taken into custody — with charges referred to the district attorney.

Individuals wishing to receive a free gun lock can do so by requesting one at their local MPD police district.