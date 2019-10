‘800 acres of pristine wildlife:’ Celebrate Halloween on the wild side at Safari Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA -- Celebrate Halloween on the wild side. Jungle Jay and Maggie Madden join FOX6 WakeUp from Safari Lake Geneva.

Free admission for kids in costume from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 Book online at safarilakegeneva.com with promo code "HALLOWILD."

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

Nestled against a backdrop of over 800 acres of pristine wildlife habitat just a short five miles from downtown Lake Geneva lies an animal adventure unlike any other in Wisconsin. This is Safari Lake Geneva, a unique conservation-focused ranch for a variety of species living in virtually free-range conditions. Book a seat on a guided expedition into our unique sanctuary or have our environmental education team bring a bit of the wild to you. Your animal adventure awaits…